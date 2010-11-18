Oksana Grigorieva on Mel Gibson: 'This is a person who's losing control.'

By Jeff Labrecque
Updated July 30, 2020 at 06:19 PM EDT
Image Credit: CNNOksana Grigorieva, Mel Gibson’s ex-girlfriend, went on Larry King Live last night and talked about her bitter breakup and custody battle with Gibson over their 1-year-old daughter, Lucia. She told King about the events of Jan. 6, when she claims Gibson assaulted her while she held their daughter in her arms, and explained her reasons for taping their subsequent conversations. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to live through the night,’ ” said Grigorieva, who feared Gibson could come after her. But she also claimed she taped Gibson because she wanted to help him; she wanted an audio record that she could then play for him to help him see that he needed help. Check out a clip below:

Grigorieva denied leaking the audio tapes to the public, and her lawyer indicated that the leaks probably came from legal authorities, who also had access to the recordings.

Did Grigorieva present her case well?

