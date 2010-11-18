Amy Winehouse announces 2011 concert dates
Image Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty ImagesAmy Winehouse will play four shows in Brazil next year for what her website describes as “a one-off tour.” While the singer has made several appearances on stage recently, these will be her first full concerts in some years. Future-pop whiz Janelle Monae will open all four shows, and retro soul act Mayer Hawthorne will open three of the four.
Check out the list of dates after the jump. Any Brazilian Winehouse fans out there excited for these shows?
8th January 2011 – Summer Soul Festival, Il Divino, Florianopolis (with Mayer Hawthorne and Janelle Monae)
11th January 2011 – Arena HSBC, Rio de Janeiro (with Janelle Monae)
13th January 2011 – Summer Soul Festival, Covention Center, Recife (with Mayer Hawthorne and Janelle Monae)
15th January 2011 – Summer Soul Festival, Chácara do Joquei, Sao Paulo (with Mayer Hawthorne and Janelle Monae)
(Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix.)
More from EW.com:
New Amy Winehouse: Hear her cover Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party”
Comments