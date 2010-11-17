Imagine the 'The Social Network' directed by Wes Anderson or Michael Bay

Here’s an interesting question: what would The Social Network be like in the hands of a director not named David Fincher? In this 3 minute short (which you can see below), the good folks at CollegeHumor dare to imagine the Facebook movie as told by six different directors: Wes Anderson, Michael Bay, Christopher Guest, Quentin Tarantino, Guillermo del Toro, and Frank Capra.

It’s a clever idea, and a couple of these are perfectly executed. The details alone in The Royal Tenenbaums-like version, from the solemn voiceover to the twee wallpaper, deserve praise, and we do believe a Michael Bay movie wouldn’t be complete without the line, “If you don’t make everyone in the world web friends, the internet will stop spinning.” We may have been less enthused by the Christopher Guest and Frank Capra ones (maybe because just the idea of Jimmy Stewart talking in Facebook-speak is enough to make our brain go boom), but overall this sly spoof is worth a look. That said, we’d have to agree with the site’s own assessment: “Thought [The Social Network] couldn’t get any better? You were right.”