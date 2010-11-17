'Black Swan' poster: Natalie Portman goes dark and feathery

In case the Darren Aronofsky directing credit didn’t tip you off, Black Swan is dark. And this poster (being used for print promotional opportunities) for the Requiem For a Dream helmer’s ballet drama goes even further to prove that, showing star — and possible Oscar contender? — Natalie Portman clad in a black feather-drenched tutu, shooting off enough of a youthful Baby Jane stare to convince you of the art’s competitive, twisted world. (This is no Jody Sawyer from Center Stage, folks!) As a former goth ballerina (yes, we do exist), I’m proud to see Portman rocking the look — if this doesn’t make men want to head to the ballet, I don’t know what will. (Besides this, of course.) As for the red hand — I know we’re supposed to think it’s blood, but it looks to me like candy coating. This poster = YUM.