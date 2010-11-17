Beyoncé's Heat ad too steamy for UK daytime TV
Image Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic.comBeyoncé‘s ad for her new Heat perfume is sexy. It’s suggestive and sultry. But it’s certainly not X-rated. Still, the commercial’s getting too-hot-for-TV treatment from the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the ad has been pushed to only airing after 7:30pm. The minute-long clip starts off steamy, with her in a bathtub and then slipping into a red dress that exposes a healthy portion of her chest. Though they didn’t give it the dreaded “explicit” tag, the A.S.A. did decide it could be harmful to kids.
“We considered that Beyoncé’s body movements and the camera’s prolonged focus on shots of her dress slipping away to partially expose her breasts created a sexually provocative ad that was unsuitable to be seen by young children,” the A.S.A. said Wednesday.
Check out the ad after the jump:
What do you think of Beyoncé’s Heat ad? Is it too hot? Or should the A.S.A. chill out? Let us know.
