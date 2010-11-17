Beyoncé's Heat ad too steamy for UK daytime TV

Image Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic.comBeyoncé‘s ad for her new Heat perfume is sexy. It’s suggestive and sultry. But it’s certainly not X-rated. Still, the commercial’s getting too-hot-for-TV treatment from the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the ad has been pushed to only airing after 7:30pm. The minute-long clip starts off steamy, with her in a bathtub and then slipping into a red dress that exposes a healthy portion of her chest. Though they didn’t give it the dreaded “explicit” tag, the A.S.A. did decide it could be harmful to kids.