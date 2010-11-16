Kal Penn returns to the White House after shooting new 'Harold & Kumar' movie

Kal Penn has returned to a job in the White House after shooting A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas this summer. Last year, Penn — who uses his given name Kalpen Modi while working for the government — requested that he be written out of his role on Fox’s House so he could take a job with the Obama Administration as a liaison to the Asian American and arts communities. He’s now working at the Office of Public Engagement as an associate director, according to a White House statement given to ABC News.