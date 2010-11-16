Chilean miner gets physical singing with Olivia Newton-John

By Margaret Lyons
Updated July 30, 2020 at 05:48 PM EDT
Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena performed “Summer Nights” with Olivia Newton-John in a concert in Santiago last night. Is there nothing this dude can’t do? He survived a subterranean hell, he ran the New York Marathon, and he sang “Suspicious Minds” on Letterman. And now this! Way to be, Edison Pena.

I really hope he’s on Dancing With the Stars next season, PopWatchers. I really, really do.

