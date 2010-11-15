Under-Appreciated Entertainer of the Year: Khloe Kardashian? Sam Rockwell? Yvette Nicole Brown? The Avett Brothers?

Community type TV Show network NBC

Sam Rockwell played Justin Hammer, kind of an evil version of Tony Stark, in Iron Man 2. Patrick Wilson was the gleefully sinister FBI Agent Lynch in The A-Team. Both actors were overshadowed by the all the summer-movie bombast. (Also not helping matters for Rockwell: there were an estimated fifty villains in Iron Man 2.) But EW readers (that’s you!) thought that both roles deserve more attention. Now we’re throwing them in the Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year Bracket Game. You know the rules, PopWatchers. It’s just like the Thunderdome. Two men enter. Only one man leaves.

As we cruise into the second week of this tournament of should-be-champions, we’re discovering that one of the easiest ways to be under-appreciated is to be stuck in the middle of other, louder performers. That’s especially true in today’s TV match-up. Yvette Nicole Brown plays middle-aged divorcée Shirley on Community. Eden Sher plays middle daughter Sue on a show appropriately named The Middle. Over in the world of music, Elliot Yamin came in third back in American Idol season 5 (the year that Taylor Freaking Hicks won!), while the Avett Brothers mix together a whole laundry list of genres — folk, indie rock, folk rock, indie folk — that are practically underrated by definition.

But don’t forget about our beloved reality TV personalities. Rodger Berman tries to manage his wife’s company/insanity on The Rachel Zoe Project. Khloé Kardashian regularly has to set herself apart from her fellow sisters (you know, the pregnant one and the proud feminist). Click here to check out our entire bracket of 64 reader-picked competitors, then cast your ballot on Round 1, Day 7′s match-ups after the jump.