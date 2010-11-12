Holiday Movie Preview calendar

Nov. 19

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (PG-13)

Welcome to the beginning of the end. With six movies down and only two to go, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his pals take on Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in the final explosive battle for the future of Hogwarts. ”There’s a saying in the film industry that you’re only as good as your last film,” says Radcliffe. ”And we want to make our last Harry Potter films the best we ever have.” — Jeff Jensen

Heartless (Rating TBA)

East London is less charmingly Cockney than darkly dangerous in a British psychological thriller starring Jim Sturgess.

Made in Dagenham (R)

Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky) stars as a British Norma Rae in a fact-based story of female Ford factory workers who pushed for equitable pay in the ’60s.

The Next Three Days (PG-13)

What would you do for the woman you love? Buy her flowers? Give up your fantasy football league? Plan an elaborate prison break from the outside after she’s convicted of murder? Russell Crowe shows his dedication in a thriller by writer-director Paul Haggis (Crash).

Today’s Special (Rating TBA)

An indie comedy starring Daily Show vet Aasif Mandvi as a chef with three-Michelin-star dreams who finds himself stuck working at his family’s nearly bankrupt Indian restaurant in NYC.

White Material (Not Rated)

French director Claire Denis revisits the subject of African colonialism in a drama starring Isabelle Huppert and Christopher Lambert as members of a rich white French family expelled from its home.

Nov. 24

Burlesque (PG-13)

Cher and Christina Aguilera pool their formidable talents for a small-town-girl-in-the-big-city story that’s like Cabaret with fewer Nazis and more glitter.

Faster (R)

Revenge is a dish best served by Dwayne Johnson in a white-knuckler about a man seeking out those responsible for his brother’s murder.

The Legend of Pale Male (Not Rated)

In this documentary, a Belgian man meets a hawk in New York City’s Central Park and becomes involved in a citywide effort to save him.

Love & Other Drugs (R)

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a charming pharmaceutical salesman who falls for Anne Hathaway. Together they discover that love’s a drug with some strange side effects.

The Nutcracker in 3D (PG)

This pop-out-of-the-screen adaptation of the classic yuletide tale stars Elle Fanning and Nathan Lane and will have visions of sugar-plums dancing right in front of your head.

Tangled (PG)

Rapunzel becomes the latest Disney princess in this hair-raising fairy-tale adaptation — featuring Mandy Moore as the voice of the follically blessed protagonist — but she promises to kick more butt than her animated forebears. ”We love the Disney classics,” says co-director Byron Howard. ”But we wanted to bring it into a new era.” — Adam B. Vary

Nov. 26

The King’s Speech (R)

It may not be as crippling as the madness of George III, but Britain’s King George VI (Colin Firth) must overcome his severe stutter if he’s ever to lead his nation into WWII.

Dec. 3

All Good Things (R)

In a thriller based on a notorious 1982 case that remains unsolved, the scion of a moneyed New York family (Ryan Gosling) is suspected of killing his beautiful young wife (Kirsten Dunst) — and possibly others.

Black Swan (R)

If you think just watching ballet is scary, wait till you see this mind-twister. Natalie Portman plays a dancer who preps for the lead role in a new production of Swan Lake and finds her world falling apart.

I Love You Phillip Morris (R)

Finally! Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor play star-crossed lovers in a long-delayed film based on the true story of a con man who escapes from jail for the man he loves.

Night Catches Us (R)

The Hurt Locker‘s Anthony Mackie and Kerry Washington (Ray) star in an indie about former Black Panthers in 1976 Philadelphia.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (Not Rated)

You better watch out! In a Finnish dark comedy, an archaeological team unearths the real Santa Claus — to disastrous effect.

The Warrior’s Way (R)

Kate Bosworth stars in a fantasy-action film about an Asian warrior (Jang Dong Gun) hiding in the American badlands.

Dec. 10

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (PG)

Book 3 of the C.S. Lewis series finds the two youngest Pevensie siblings (along with a younger cousin) back in the mystical realm of kings, giants, and lions that sound like Liam Neeson.

The Company Men (R)

In a recession-era drama that bowed at Sundance, Ben Affleck, Tommy Lee Jones, and Chris Cooper play white-collars who get the pink slip and must cope with the consequences.

The Fighter (Rating TBA)

A mid-career boxer (Mark Wahlberg) seeks a shot at a world title but struggles outside the ring with his half brother (Christian Bale), a criminal acting as his trainer.

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (R)

In an adaptation of a posthumous Ernest Hemingway novel, an American couple (Mena Suvari and Jack Huston) honeymoon in Europe.

The Tempest (PG-13)

Helen Mirren stars as the sorceress Prospera in a distaff version of Shakespeare’s play, courtesy of Julie Taymor (Titus).

The Tourist (PG-13)

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie are two great tastes that haven’t yet gone together…until now. The stars meet and dodge bullets in a thriller set in Venice.

You Won’t Miss Me (Not Rated)

Stella Schnabel, daughter of painter/director Julian (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly), stars in an indie drama about a young urban misfit.

Frankie & Alice (Rating TBA)

Halle Berry stars in a drama as Frankie, an emotionally damaged stripper afflicted with multiple personalities — including Alice, a white racist, and Genius, a small child. ”She worked incredibly hard on researching the disorder and actually finding a way to channel these people,” says director Geoffrey Sax (White Noise). ”It was very exciting to go on that journey with her.” — Dave Karger

Dec. 17

Casino Jack (R)

Kevin Spacey plays infamous lobbyist Jack Abramoff in a dramatization of the story of corruption that played out on front pages, directed by George Hickenlooper, who died on Oct. 30 at age 47.

Rabbit Hole (PG-13)

A black hole of grief consumes the lives of a couple (Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart) after the sudden death of their young son. Based on the Pulitzer-winning play.

Tron: Legacy (Rating TBA)

In a sequel arriving 28 years after the fact, Flynn’s son (Garrett Hedlund) follows his father (Jeff Bridges) into the digital neon universe of lightbikes and tyrannical computer programs.

Yogi Bear (PG)

Bears are omnivores that survive mainly on a diet of berries, fish, and pic-a-nic baskets in a part-CGI adaptation of the classic cartoon about an ursine hero with an above-average IQ (and the voice of Dan Aykroyd).

How Do You Know (R)

Writer-director James L. Brooks (As Good as It Gets) explores that most unstable relationship geometry, the love triangle, in his latest rom-com. Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd star as two people thrown together by bad luck; Owen Wilson plays the third wheel. (And Jack Nicholson pops up as Rudd’s troublesome dad.) ”Jim understands characters like a playwright,” says Witherspoon. ”It’s an actor’s dream because he does so much of the character work.” — Chris Nashawaty

Dec. 22

Country Strong (PG-13)

Gwyneth Paltrow grabs a gee-tar and moves to Nashville to play a fallen country star fresh out of rehab whose life gets complicated when a young singer-songwriter (Garrett Hedlund) joins her on tour.

Gulliver’s Travels (Rating TBA)

Jonathan Swift was a master of black comedy. Jack Black is a master of swift comedy. This CGI-heavy update of the classic tale seems like a match made in heaven.

Somewhere (R)

A hard-living actor (Stephen Dorff) holed up in L.A.’s Chateau Marmont hotel gets a surprise when his 11-year-old daughter (Elle Fanning) unexpectedly moves in.

True Grit (Rating TBA)

Jeff Bridges reteams with the Coen brothers for a remake of the classic 1969 Western. The star loses an eye and gains about 16 levels of badass portraying Rooster Cogburn, who was originally played by John Wayne with the patch on the other side.

Little Fockers (Rating TBA)

Now that everyone has met, it’s time for the Fockers (Ben Stiller and Teri Polo) and their respective parents to gather for the birthday of the latest additions to the clan. ”It’s fun to laugh at your own dysfunction,” says producer Jay Roach. ”The way Ben portrays dysfunction is particularly funny.” — Josh Rottenberg

Dec. 25

The Illusionist (PG)

The director of 2003’s The Triplets of Belleville performs more animated magic with this film based on a previously unfilmed script by French comedy deity Jacques Tati.

Dec. 29

Another Year (PG-13)

A lonely unmarried woman (Lesley Manville, in a buzzworthy performance) latches onto her co-worker’s family in another closely observed drama from British auteur Mike Leigh (Secrets & Lies).

Biutiful (R)

Babel director Alejandro González Iñárritu focuses on a single story this time around, and it’s a doozy: A Barcelona man (Javier Bardem), raising two kids pretty much on his own, is diagnosed with a terminal case of cancer and must come to terms with his mortality as his life falls apart around him.

The Way Back (PG-13)

In director Peter Weir’s new drama, Colin Farrell and Jim Sturgess play prisoners in a Soviet gulag in the 1940s who must journey across thousands of miles of Siberian nothingness to reach freedom.

Dec. 31

Blue Valentine (Rating TBA)

In a gut-wrenching, nonchronological indie drama, Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling star as a husband and wife trying desperately to save their marriage.

Jan. 7

Season of the Witch (PG-13)

Sporting a medieval ‘do, Nicolas Cage plays a knight escorting a young woman (Claire Foy) accused of sorcery to her trial.

Jan. 14

Barney’s Vision (Rating TBA)

Paul Giamatti stars as Barney, a remarkably un-PC TV producer whose story encompasses three decades, three wives, two continents, and one larger-than-life dad (Dustin Hoffman).

The Dilemma (Rating TBA)

A Detroit man (Vince Vaughn) must decide whether to confide in his best friend (Kevin James) after he catches his pal’s wife (Winona Ryder) canoodling with another, less Kevin James-y man.

Ong Bak 3 (R)

Thai martial-arts master Tony Jaa returns with the third and final entry in his kickboxing action series.

The Green Hornet (Rating TBA)

Just because Seth Rogen stars as the masked crime fighter doesn’t mean the film’s all for laughs. ”It’s not a spoof. We take the genre seriously,” says the idiosyncratic director Michel Gondry. ”We are just not superslick like some other superhero movies. We have our own style.” — JR

Jan. 21

The Housemaid (Not Rated)

A Korean drama about a nanny caught in the middle of a power struggle between the husband and wife for whom she works.

No Strings Attached (Rating TBA)

In a twist on When Harry Met Sally…,Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman play friends who just want to have sex without romance getting in the way.

Jan. 28

From Prada to Nada (PG-13)

Jane Austen gets a Latina spin in this East L.A.-set take on Sense and Sensibility starring Spy Kids’ Alexa Vega.

Kaboom (Not Rated)

In director Gregg Araki’s new film, a college freshman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles‘ Thomas Dekker) accidentally stumbles on a conspiracy in his SoCal town.

The Mechanic (Rating TBA)

Jason Statham plays a hitman in a remake of a Charles Bronson movie that promises to have more testosterone than a lumberjack-versus-fireman beard-growing contest.

Restless (PG-13)

A sweetly bizarre romance from director Gus Van Sant about a young woman (Alice in Wonderland‘s Mia Wasikowska) falling for a guy (newcomer Henry Hopper) who crashes funerals and communes with the spirit of a Japanese kamikaze pilot.

The Rite (Rating TBA)

Will the power of Christ compel you to see this movie about a priest (Anthony Hopkins) who teaches a young seminary student (Colin O’Donoghue) the arts of exorcism?

Awards Season Calendar

November

Nov. 29

Gotham Independent Film Awards

Nov. 30

Film Independent Spirit Award nominations

December

Dec. 2

National Board of Review announces winners

Dec. 12

AFI announces 10 best films of the year

Dec. 12

Los Angeles Film Critics Association announces winners

Dec. 13

New York Film Critics Circle announces winners

Dec. 13

Broadcast Film Critics Association nominations

Dec. 14

Golden Globe nominations

Dec. 16

SAG Award nominations

January

Jan. 4

Producers Guild of America nominations Writers Guild of America nominations

Jan. 10

Directors Guild of America nominations

Jan. 11

National Board of Review ceremony

Jan. 14

BFCA Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 15

L.A. Film Critics Association Awards ceremony

Jan. 16

Golden Globes

Jan. 18

BAFTA nominations

Jan. 22

Producers Guild Awards

Jan. 25

Oscar nominations

Jan. 29

DGA Awards

Jan. 30

SAG Awards

February

Feb. 5

Writers Guild Awards

Feb. 13

BAFTAs

Feb. 26

Spirit Awards

Feb. 27

Oscars