'Conan' is the most watched late-night show of the week among young viewers

According to TBS reports, Conan O’Brien’s new talk show, Conan, averaged 2.2 million viewers between ages 18-49 in its first week, topping all other late-night programs. A total of 4.2 million tuned in to Conan‘s Nov. 8 premiere, and the show averaged 2.9 million viewers for the week, with a projected median age of 32. “Conan is a big hit among young viewers, with a median age that is more than two decades younger than the show’s rivals on broadcast,” said Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).