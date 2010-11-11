'The Dark Knight Rises': Which superstar actresses should Christopher Nolan cast?

Image Credit: David Gabber/PR Photos; David Gabber/PR Photos; Sylvain Gaboury/PR PhotosFor the past couple weeks, Hollywood gossips have been buzzing about the fact that Inception helmer Christopher Nolan has been auditioning actresses for two roles in his third Batman film, entitled The Dark Knight Rises. Deadline reports today that the director will soon meet with these six stars: Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Blake Lively, Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway, and Keira Knightley. This follows a report at ComicBookMovie.com that Nolan has met with Charlize Theron for one part (said to be a character named Sarah Essen) and Vera Farmiga and Kacie Thomas for another (said to be a character named Julie Madison). To these names, I can report to you exclusively today that Nolan has just decided five seconds ago to meet with every single woman in Hollywood (and several locales outside of it) between the ages of 18 and 91 over the next two weeks, because hey, why not? Thoroughness, you know.

Okay, I confess: I may have made up my exclusive “news.” For the record, reps for Nolan and Warner Bros. declined to comment on the casting process. But just in case ComicBookMovie.com at least got the names of the characters right, here’s what you need to know: In her most notable comic book appearance, Sarah Essen was a good cop that tempted Batman ally James Gordon to stray from his marriage in Batman: Year One, written by comic book superstar and film director Frank Miller (300; Sin City; The Spirit). I’m not wild about importing the Batman: Year One storyline, not at this late stage of the Batman movies. As much as I really like Gary Oldman’s Jim Gordon, I don’t think the franchise has invested so much into his personal life (besides fleeting appearances of his wife and child on his back porch) to make me care about an adultery subplot. I’m much more interested in the Gordon/Batman crime-fighting bromance.

I’m less familiar with Julie Madison, but as ComicBookMovie.com points out, the character dates back to the earliest Batman comics and has links to my top pick for who should be the chief villain in The Dark Knight Rises: Clayface. Regardless, I’m hoping all these reports are wrong and that the lead female characters in the movie are Catwoman and my favorite Bruce Wayne love interest (from my favorite run of Batman stories ever): Silver St. Cloud, a smart socialite who captured Bruce’s heart (and discovered his secret identity) in a series of stories from the 1970s written by Steve Englehart and drawn by Marshall Rogers and Terry Austin. If they go this route, then it could portend a plot involving a nemesis attempting to impersonate and ruin Batman (perhaps Hugo Strange) and even allow Nolan another movie that functions as an allegory for movie-making, à la Inception.

Ah, rank and geeky speculation! Ain’t it cool? Your turn, Popwatchers. Is there an iconic or obscure female character from Batman mythos that you want to see in the third Batflick? (Vicki Vale, anyone?) And who should play the part(s)?

