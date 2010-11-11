'Glee': Wait, 'Teenage Dream' was sung by a real a cappella group?

Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

Were you entranced by Blaine and his Dalton Academy classmates singing Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” on Tuesday’s Glee? (Silly question, the answer is obviously yes.) While Darren Criss is undisputedly a favorite (and new inappropriate crush?) around PopWatch HQ, did you know that a real all-male a cappella group is behind the song you can’t get out of your head?

The Beelzebubs, Tufts University’s oldest all-male a cappella group, is responsible for the musical arrangement and backing vocals for Glee‘s version of “Teenage Dream.” You may remember the Beelzebubs from last year’s The Sing-Off, NBC’s answer the Glee craze, and a pretty enjoyable five days of all-ages a cappella. The Bubs made it all the way to the finals, losing to Puerto Rican group Nota, but not before wooing fans around the country (including judge Nicole Scherzinger) with their creative performances (a “Magical Mystery Tour” human bus!) and overall cuddly aw-shucks personas. (Plus, sweater vests!) Check them out below:

According to the group’s website, they’ll be handling all of the music for the Dalton Academy Warblers, which hopefully means many, many more songs to come. As a total a cappella junkie, I think this is a brilliant move by Ryan Murphy & Co. It’s not because I don’t love the more elaborate musical productions, but it’s nice to see the show bring the music back to its purest form (without a full band, pyrotechnics, and multiple costume changes), which is what got us all hooked in the first place.

The Sing-Off returns Dec. 6th. Until then, can we expect more music from the Bubs popping up on Glee? Will members of the group make an appearance on-screen, too? Are you predicting a Sectionals showdown between New Directions and The Warblers — Kurt would be torn! — or, are you not ruling out The Hipsters quite yet?

