'Hot in Cleveland' scoop: Valerie Bertinelli to reteam with 'One Day at a Time' costar Bonnie Franklin. Plus: Tons more guest stars!

EW has learned that Bonnie Franklin—who starred the divorced mother Ann Romano to Valerie Bertinelli’s Barbara on CBS’ One Day at a Time—will guest star on Bertinelli’s current sitcom, TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, this coming season, which launches Jan. 19. This is the first time that Franklin and Bertinelli will have appeared in a scripted series together in 26 years. One Day at a Time launched in December 1975, and went off the air in May 1984. The cast of One Day at a Time did reunite for interviews on CBS’ newsmagazine 60 Minutes in 2005. The casting of Franklin follows a trend on Hot in Cleveland, which will also be reuniting Mary Tyler Moore and Betty White this season, based on their time working together on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ’70s.