Warner Brothers overhaul of 'Harry Potter' studio to include exhibit, tour: Dreams DO come true!

I wouldn’t call myself a Harry Potter fanatic, but even I’ve had the dreams: You’re walking the misty grounds of Hogwarts, mesmerized by the magical sight before you, when a group of uniform-clad kids stops you and invites you to play a game of Quidditch. Anyone? Just me? Okay…

Regardless, I know that will never happen, but the second best thing is on the way. Warner Brothers confirmed to EW that a Harry Potter exhibit will be part of their multimillion dollar overhaul of Leavesden Studios in London, which has been home to the Potter film franchise for the last decade. Along with the chance to see memorabilia, the tour will give fans a chance to see sets from the movies, according to Deadline.

Along with the ode to Potter, planned renovations to the studio include the addition of two new sound stages, which will make it one of the largest production lots in Europe. The project is set to be completed in 2012.

Before you check, I’ve done the leg work for you: Airlines are not selling tickets to London for 2012 yet. Instead, tell me, PopWatchers, how excited are you about this news? Does this sound like the Potter people’s version of Graceland? And have you had dreams about of touring Potter land, too?

More on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I: