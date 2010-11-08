LeAnn Rimes' 'Crazy Women': What do you think of her new single?

LeAnn Rimes‘ new single, “Crazy Women,” opens dramatically: “Who’d have guessed that Aquanet/Could start a fire with a single cigarette?” And with that line, a sardonic country-pop revenge tale bursts into flame. You can hear the tune over at People, which compares it to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

“Crazy women, ex-wives, and old girlfriends/Keep their crazy hidden ’til they’re pushed off the deep end,” goes the catchy chorus. A moment later she clarifies: “Crazy women are made by crazy men.” Might Rimes just possibly be responding to all the tabloid tsking about her personal life? Hmm…

“Crazy Women” will appear on Rimes’ upcoming album Lady and Gentlemen. Take a listen over at People and let us know whether you like it.

