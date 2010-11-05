'Friends With Benefits' has Justin Timberlake bringing sexy back, but without any of that romantic stuff

When Harry Met Sally… posed the question of whether a man and a woman could just be friends without having to have sex. Two upcoming movies are reversing the formula and asking the much more titillating query of whether a couple of hot stars can just have meaningless sex without any emotional consequences. The trailer for No Strings Attached has Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman playing friends who hope their coitus won’t be interruptus by feelings or typical relationship hang-ups. Now, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are getting in on the obligation-free action in the red band trailer for Friends With Benefits. (Side Note: With the sex scene between Portman and Kunis in Black Swan, and Kunis with Kutcher on That 70’s Show, all we need is Kutcher and Timberlake to get down to complete this sex quadrangle. Make it happen, Hollywood.) Check out the trailer below. It’s dirty, so, parents, cover the young’uns’ eyes.