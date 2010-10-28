Mariah Carey confirms pregnancy

After months of rumors, Mariah Carey, 41, confirmed on Today that she and husband Nick Cannon, 30, are expecting their first child. The singer, who is keeping her due date under wraps, also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage two years ago. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough because I’ve been trying to hold on to a shred of privacy,” she told Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush. Carey’s new album, Merry Christmas II You, comes out Nov. 2.