'Alice in Wonderland' ad kicks off the 'For Your Consideration' season

Awards screeners for movies like Solitary Man, City Island, Animal Kingdom, and Mother and Child have been in voters’ hands for a few weeks now, and this week I saw the first For Your Consideration trade ad that listed possible contenders by category. The distinction goes to Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, which is being touted for Best Picture, Best Director (Tim Burton), Best Actor (Johnny Depp), and Best Supporting Actress (Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway), along with 13 other categories.

Will Alice be a top contender in the Oscar race? Probably not, of course. I’m told the studio’s major goal is a nomination in the Best Picture, Comedy or Musical category at the Golden Globes. (Though the eye-popping film could end up factoring into some of the Academy’s technical races.) Nonetheless, I find it interesting that the FYC-ad season kicked off not with a tiny indie flick like Winter’s Bone or Get Low but with the No. 2 top grosser of the year so far. We’ll see if the move pays off.