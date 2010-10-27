Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' on track for year's biggest sales week

Image Credit: Christie GoodwinTaylor Swift‘s Speak Now has been selling so fast since it hit shelves Monday that it’s now being projected to post the biggest one-week sales of any album this year. Industry tip sheet Hits Daily Double estimates that Speak Now will move between 800,000 and 900,000 copies by the end of this sales frame, possibly even more. If true, that would be absolutely huge. Swift would handily beat 2010’s current one-week champ, Eminem, whose Recovery sold 741,000 in June. Ditto for last year’s record-holder, Susan Boyle, who moved 701,000 in December 2009. If Hits‘ projection turns out to be conservative, Swift might even have a real shot at challenging Lil Wayne’s fabled million-album week from 2008.

Earlier this month, the Music Mix surveyed a few retail experts. The consensus then was that while Speak Now would undoubtedly be a very strong seller, it probably wouldn’t get anywhere near a million in week 1. That’s what the music industry’s uncertain fortunes have done: Even an act as obviously popular as Taylor Swift isn’t expected to put up the kind of Nielsen SoundScan numbers that were comparatively commonplace 10 years ago. If she does get within striking distance of Lil Wayne’s milli, Swift will have secured herself a place in a very elite class of 2010 pop star.

Bear in mind that Hits‘ projections, while usually pretty accurate, are just ballpark figures. We won’t know for sure if Speak Now is one for the record books until the official sales tally is released a week from today. Still, even having this kind of estimate floating around is a big win for Taylor Swift. What do you think of her chances? How many copies do you think Speak Now will sell in its first week when all’s said and done?

