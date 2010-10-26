'Dancing With the Stars': Eliminated contestant is...

Don’t click through if you don’t want to know! After an hour full of waiting, more waiting, honorary Queen of Planet Mirrorballus Kylie Minogue, and waiting, the couple eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Week 6 is….[bum-bum…bum-bum]…coming up, after the break!

Audrina Patridge and Tony Dovolani.

Come back later for my full results-show recap; in the meantime, appraise the finest collection of reader-submitted ridiculata in all the virtual land…Your Hidden Gems of Week 6!

And back by popular demand: this week’s Crazy Costume Watch photo gallery!

