This year's Halloween episodes: Which will be the best?

Halloween episodes are always fun. But the best ones still manage to reveal something about their characters, such as that Buffy the Vampire Slayer's former vengeance demon Anya is afraid of bunnies, and Bones' Brennan, who doesn't understand 99.9 percent of pop culture references, insists upon dressing up as Wonder Woman every year. Which of this year's remaining Halloween-themed episodes (sorry, Parenthood and One Tree Hill) sounds like it will become a classic? (We've got details straight from the networks on 22 shows. If we've missed one, add it in the comments.) Spoiler alert!

MONDAY:

Chuck, NBC, 8 p.m. ET: “When Chuck, Sarah, Casey, and Morgan are tasked to stop Dr. Stanley Wheelright (guest star Robert Englund, Nightmare on Elm Street) from releasing a nightmare-inducing toxin, they’re also lead to question the allegiances of Chuck’s mom (guest star Linda Hamilton). Meanwhile, Jeff and Lester use their unique sensibilities to celebrate Halloween at the Buy More, and Ellie and Awesome get a visit from Dr. Honey Woodcomb (guest star Morgan Fairchild).”

TUESDAY:

Glee, Fox, 8 p.m. ET: “Will decides to have the glee club perform The Rocky Horror Show for the annual school musical after learning of Emma’s newfound love for the cult classic. Despite Sue’s usual scheming, the members of New Directions inject their distinctive style to such timeless tracks as ‘The Time Warp’ and ‘Damn It, Janet.'”

Raising Hope, Fox, 9 p.m. ET: “When Sabrina’s boyfriend can’t make it to the deli guy’s Halloween party, Jimmy offers to put on his costume and go in his place. Virginia takes Maw Maw, who is dressed as a cat, trick-or-treating while Burt plots ways to play tricks on Jimmy. Meanwhile, when a box containing videos of Hope’s mother arrives from prison, Jimmy must decide whether or not to let Hope see them. Virginia explains that children need to be protected from the truth, leading Jimmy to question what exactly his parents have been keeping from him.” (This is a special hour episode that has delusional Maw Maw trick-or-treating? Promising.)

NCIS, CBS, p.m. 8 ET: “Delving into the mind of a brilliant Naval Scientist, Abby becomes fixated on solving her murder, while DiNozzo’s latest fling leads to an interesting Halloween.”

WEDNESDAY:

The Middle, ABC, 8 p.m. ET: “Frankie is excited over being invited to an adult neighborhood Halloween party. But will she be able to get Mike to dress up in a costume, or will he have his own idea of fun? Meanwhile, a melancholy Sue’s spirits are lifted when she discovers that Reverend TimTom is back in town and hosting a Halloween church event; things don’t go quite as planned for Axl, his friends or their dates as they head out to an exclusive haunted house party; and Brick chooses a unique Halloween costume that is not easily defined.” (That is commitment. We’d have had to bold the entire description.)

Better With You, ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET: “It’s Halloween, which is also the date of Maddie’s birthday. Because Maddie feels like she can never have a real birthday — since the holiday always steals the spotlight — Mia and Casey offer to give her a Halloween-free party at their new home, the renovated firehouse. Ben, however, wasn’t listening when Maddie told him what she wanted for a gift, so Joel tells him about what he does whenever he messes up. Meanwhile, Maddie and Vicky warn Mia that couples living together shouldn’t look behind each other’s ‘curtain,’ for fear they might learn things they should never know about each other; when Mia finds a mysterious videotape among Casey’s things, she wonders what it might reveal behind his curtain.”

Modern Family, ABC, 9 p.m. ET: “Claire loves Halloween and is gearing up to spookify the Dunphy house for the trick-or-treaters. She gives each family member a role to play, but none of it goes quite right… Cameron can’t shake a traumatic childhood experience and hates the holiday, Mitchell has had a terrible day at work, and Gloria is acting weird after Jay and Manny teased her about her accent.” (The shot of Mitchell as Spiderman is screensaver material.)

Cougar Town, ABC, 9:30 p.m. ET: “Jules’ dad (Ken Jenkins) comes to visit…. Jules is determined to connect with her dad — so much so that she gives in to dressing up for Halloween, his favorite holiday. Meanwhile, Grayson hits it off with Jules’ dad, Bobby wants back in as baby Stan’s guardian, should anything happen to Ellie and Andy, and Laurie reminds Travis how much fun Halloween is.” (Grayson as Prince — wait till you see it.)

Criminal Minds, CBS, 9 p.m. ET: “The BAU team must find a killer who has struck Detroit for the past three years solely during the raucous pre-Halloween celebration Devil’s Night.“

THURSDAY:

Community, NBC, 8 p.m. ET: “Pierce and a few other Greendale students ingest a bio-hazard substance at the school Halloween Party, causing them to exhibit flu-like symptoms and they soon begin turning into zombies. It is up to the rest of the gang to save themselves and the school when Dean Pelton locks them in with the zombie-infected student body.” (It was the show’s Halloween episode last season that proved it could return to the brilliance of its pilot. We’ve got high hopes for this one.)

The Vampire Diaries, The CW, 8 p.m. ET: “Stefan and Damon decide on a new plan to deal with Katherine at the Lockwoods masquerade ball. Katherine calls on an old friend, Lucy (guest star Natashia Williams), to attend the ball with her. Bonnie, Jeremy and Alaric all do what they can to help Stefan and Damon, but Katherine has a surprise planned that none of them could foresee. Things take an ugly turn when Matt and Tyler start doing shots with their friends.”

The Office, NBC, 9 p.m. ET: “When Darryl takes an idea to corporate over his head, Michael freaks out. Everyone in the office is in a competitive mood as the Halloween costume contest gets underway. Meanwhile, Pam tries to get the truth out of Danny (guest star Timothy Olyphant) about their dating history.” (Meredith as True Blood‘s Sookie, and Andy as Bill? Awesome.)

Outsourced, NBC, 9:30 p.m. ET: “Excited about Halloween, Todd tries to get the office in the holiday spirit, but his co-workers have no idea what Halloween is all about. After a series of Halloween pranks and an attempt to explain why people dress up, Todd decides to throw a costume party. Taking advantage of the social setting, Todd tries to get closer to Asha, but the plan backfires when Tonya makes a pass at Todd.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX, 10 p.m. ET: “The gang gets a real ‘scare’ after Dee reveals she’s pregnant, forcing the guys to recall their last hazy Halloween Party to determine if one of them might be the father.” (So wrong, it’s right.)

Private Practice, ABC, 10 p.m. ET: “Addison and Sam’s relationship is strained when they disagree over the treatment and safety of a comatose patient who has become pregnant, while Pete and Charlotte are faced with the ethical dilemma of revealing the HIV status of a patient who has been in a serious auto accident. Violet crosses some boundaries with Pete’s family as she gets caught up in the fray of Lucas’s first Halloween.” (Dressing as a witch, Violet? Lame!)

The League, FX, 10:30 p.m. ET: “Kevin convinces everyone to come to the suburbs for Halloween. Ruxin cracks under the pressure of his match-up with Pete. Taco steals a monkey.”

SUNDAY:

Desperate Housewives, ABC, 9 p.m. ET: “As Halloween approaches, Susan is forced to reveal her secret, sexy internet side job to a shocked Mike; Juanita becomes suspicious of Gabrielle’s sudden interest in Grace; Lynette becomes concerned about Tom’s mother’s memory lapses; Bree learns a secret about Keith; and Paul is encouraged to take wife Beth out on a date in order to light a spark in their unromantic relationship.” (Or, blah, blah, blah, both Renee and Lee show up at a party dressed as Marilyn Monroe!)

MONDAY, NOV. 1:

How I Met Your Mother, CBS, 8 p.m.: “When Zoey enrolls in Ted’s class, she manipulates his students into taking her side in the fight to save the building being torn down to make room for his project. Meanwhile, Marshall and Lily spot Robin marching in the Halloween parade of shame. Laura Bell Bundy guest stars as Becky, Robin’s new co-anchor; Will Forte returns as Randy, Marshall’s incompetent co-worker; and Jennifer Morrison returns as Zoey, Ted’s archnemisis.”

SUNDAY, NOV. 7:

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 p.m. ET: “Beware of ouija boards, vampires, and unexpected guests in the 21st annual installment of the ‘Treehouse of Horror.’ In ‘War and Pieces,’ the first of three spine-tingling tales, Marge, worried about the effects of excessively violent video games, encourages Bart and Milhouse to give wholesome, classic board games a shot. The best friends discover that board games aren’t boring after all when they find themselves playing a real-life game in which they must beat all the challenges before they are allowed to return to home. The supernatural spells continue in ‘Tweenlight,’ when Lisa becomes smitten with a mysterious new student, Edmund (guest voice Daniel Radcliffe), who also happens to be a vampire. When a romance blossoms, the young lovers run away to Dracula-la Land, leaving Homer to come to Lisa’s rescue. In the final frightening fable, ‘Master and Cadaver,’ Homer and Marge set sail on a romantic second honeymoon, but are interrupted when they rescue Roger (guest voice Hugh Laurie), a castaway who escaped an attempted poisoning on his ship. Convinced that Roger is sabotaging their getaway and plotting a murder of his own, Homer and Marge take matters into their own hands.”

The Cleveland Show, Fox, 8:30 p.m. ET: “Cleveland crushes Cleveland Jr.’s spirit when he forbids him from trick-or-treating because he thinks he is too old. Junior reinvents himself as a ‘cool kid’ and is invited to attend a Halloween party with Roberta. When he gets picked on and is unhappy with his new persona, Cleveland and the gang come to Junior’s rescue and encourage his enthusiasm for the holiday.”

Family Guy, Fox, 9 p.m. ET: “Peter and Joe team up to execute a series of painful and humiliating Halloween pranks on unsuspecting family, friends and neighbors. While Brian shows Stewie the ropes of trick-or-treating, Meg sets out to attend her first high school Halloween party with high hopes for the evening.”

American Dad, Fox, 9:30 p.m. ET: “Stanand Francine have had the scariest haunted house on the block for eight years running, but when one of their neighbors provides some stiff competition, Stan ups the ante with a ‘killer’ set-up. Meanwhile, Steve falls head over heels for his overprotective friend’s younger sister and competes to win her heart in a Halloween showdown.”

