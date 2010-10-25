Exclusive: 'Glee' Christmas album out Nov. 16

Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

Image Credit: Miranda Penn Turin/FoxIf you listen very closely in the next few seconds, you’re likely to hear a strange and wondrous noise: the sound of Gleeks everywhere tearing open their letters to Santa. Why? To update their wish lists!

Sources confirm to me exclusively that the Fox hit is releasing a Christmas album featuring the cast (and k.d. lang!) singing covers of 12 holiday classics. The disc is set to drop on Nov. 16 — three weeks ahead of a special Glee Yuletide episode (airing on Dec. 7.)

A complete track listing is below. Beware: It includes what I believe to be a major spoiler about the identity of Kurt’s boyfriend!

1. We Need A Little Christmas (Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer)

2. Deck The Rooftop (Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, and Jenna Ushkowitz)

3. Merry Christmas Darling (Lea Michele)

4. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Chris Colfer and Darren Criss)

5. The Most Wonderful Day Of The Year (Chord Overstreet, Mark Salling, Kevin McHale, Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Heather Morris)

6. Last Christmas (Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Mark Salling, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Chris Colfer)

7. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, and Jenna Ushkowitz)

8. O Christmas Tree (Matthew Morrison)

9. Jingle Bells (Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Kevin McHale)

10. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (k.d. lang and Morrison)

11. Angels We Have Heard On High (Amber Riley)

12. O Holy Night (Lea Michele)

If previous Glee sales figures are any indication — to date more than 15 million songs have been digitally downloaded and over 5 million albums sold — I have a feeling this disc will do fairly well.

Will you be buying a copy?! Allow me to rephrase: How many copies will you be buying?

