'Parks and Recreation': Thursday nights aren't the same without it

It’s not that there’s a shortage of good programming on Thursdays. In fact, on the nights of no repeats, I find myself curled in a corner telling the little red light on my TiVo that I simply can’t take the pressure. Still, I really can’t get over how much I miss Parks and Recreation.

We left off last season with some major burning questions. For example: What will become of the cash-strapped Pawnee government? How will Tom react to Wendy and Ron’s rekindling? Will April put up the good fight for Andy? And exactly what would a bacon-covered turkey leg (aka: the “Swanson”) taste like? Frankly, the suspense is killing me.

NBC told EW that even in light of the full-season pickup of Outsourced, the plan is still to bring back Parks midseason, but there is no word as to how the schedule will be arranged.

I’m willing to wait around for Parks, but I’m not going to be happy about it. What about you, PopWatchers? Do you miss Parks and Rec as much as I do? Do you hope NBC leaves Parks on Thursdays? If that is the case, which show would you bump to another day?

