Will someone join me in my hope for M. Night Shyamalan's new project? Anyone?

Image Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage.comYes, hoping for M. Night Shyamalan to make another good movie is like hoping for the Pittsburgh Pirates to win the World Series: I wouldn’t exactly put money on it. But isn’t it more interesting to root for the underdog who needs all the encouragement they can get, over the Scorseses and the Yankees of the world? Even if that underdog has soiled the carpet more times than you can count with steaming, tightly coiled piles of Airbender?

In my mind, Shyamalan is a great director who, for some reason, keeps choosing to work with the same terrible writer, also named M. Night Shyamalan. Why he continues to give himself work is beyond me, but like a philosophy major at a job fair, I’m somehow still holding out hope. And who knows, his next project could actually be good, right? RIGHT?! It’s called One Thousand A. E. and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be written by someone else! Admittedly that someone else is Gary Whitta, who penned the somewhat unfortunate The Book of Eli, but still — the news holds a ray of sunshine: Maybe, just maybe, Shyamalan is learning to work with others. Perhaps the plummeting critical reactions finally got to him. I mean, if the Metacritic numbers for his last four movies — 44, 36, 34, 20 — were test scores, the guidance counselor would be asking him if everything was okay at the Shyamalan household.

What do you think, PopWatchers? Is there anything left in your goodwill reservoirs for a former next Spielberg? Do you think One Thousand A. E. has the potential to exhibit the best Shyamalan has to offer, like the first 101 minutes of Signs, or the worst, like the last five minutes of Signs? Does the fact that I’m still rooting for him mean that I’m a masochist, or just delusional? Should I just give up the ghost (of Bruce Willis)?

Read more:

Shyamalan talks Unbreakable 2

Moviegoers laugh at sight of M. Night Shyamalan’s name