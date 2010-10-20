Obama booked for 'Daily Show'

Image Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP ImagesPresident Obama will appear on The Daily Show Oct. 27, a nice coup for Jon Stewart and company that surely makes the expense of shooting in D.C. that week worth it. The scheduled chat lends a major boost to Stewart’s “Rally to Restore Sanity” — set for three days later on the National Mall — even as it seems to push its stated centrist agenda a bit to the left. Of course, the visit is also part of a larger media push for the beleaguered president as we head toward contentious Nov. 2 midterm elections: Obama — who last appeared on The Daily Show while still a candidate in 2008 — recently taped an appearance on The Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters to highlight the importance of science, and last week held an on-air town-hall meeting for MTV, BET, and CMT.