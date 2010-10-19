EW Reunions: 'Will & Grace' stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack reveal that fake breasts can lead to bronchitis
It had been only four years since Will & Grace ascended to the giant TV in the sky, but it felt more like a comedic eternity to fans of the NBC hit comedy. So we did what we had to: We strong-armed Debra Messing and Eric McCormack into revisiting the past via a photo shoot for EW‘s Reunions Special Issue. Okay, “strong-armed” is an exaggeration: These two friends were more than eager to summon that old chemistry for our cameramen, both still and video.
Click on the video above to see McCormack and Messing riff on their first meeting, the show’s numerous A-list guest stars, and how shooting the series finale took its toll emotionally and physically on Messing.
To check out more reunion videos and photo galleries, go to EW‘s Cast Reunions hub and pick up a copy of the Reunions Special Issue, on sale now.
Comments