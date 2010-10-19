EW Reunions: 'Will & Grace' stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack reveal that fake breasts can lead to bronchitis

It had been only four years since Will & Grace ascended to the giant TV in the sky, but it felt more like a comedic eternity to fans of the NBC hit comedy. So we did what we had to: We strong-armed Debra Messing and Eric McCormack into revisiting the past via a photo shoot for EW‘s Reunions Special Issue. Okay, “strong-armed” is an exaggeration: These two friends were more than eager to summon that old chemistry for our cameramen, both still and video.