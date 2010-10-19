'Dancing With the Stars': Eliminated contestant is...
Advertisement
Don’t click through if you don’t want to know! After an hour full of waiting, more waiting, Shakira, and waiting, the couple eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Week 5 is….[bum-bum…bum-bum]…coming up, after the break!
Florence Henderson and Corky Ballas.
Come back later for my full results-show recap (UPDATE: Full DWTS result show recap is liiiiiiiive!); in the meantime, appraise the finest collection of reader-submitted ridiculata in all the virtual land…Your Hidden Gems of Week 5!
Read more:
All Hidden Gems of the Week
All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ posts
Annie on Twitter: @EWAnnieBarrett
Episode Recaps
Dancing With the Stars
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|
Comments