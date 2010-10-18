Breaking: NBC gives full-season pickups to 'Event,' 'Outsourced,' and 'Law & Order: Los Angeles'

It’s a big day for pickups over the Peacock!

NBC has given a full-season green light to freshman trio The Event, Outsourced, and Law & Order: Los Angeles.

As I reported earlier today, NBC is also on the verge of picking up Chuck‘s back-nine, although a network rep declined to confirm that.

“We are pleased with the quality of The Event, Law & Order: Los Angeles and Outsourced, and feel they are an important part of helping to re-build our schedule and our studio pipeline,” said NBC prez Angela Bromstad. “We believe in these new series and the creative auspices behind them.”

No word yet on the fate of fellow rookie series Undercovers and Chase.