'Dancing With the Stars': Week 5 is liiiiiiiiiiiiive!

Image Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABCWelcome back, DANCMSTRs! It’s week 5, and tonight’s theme is “TV Tunes”! I think I smell a “Here’s the story…of a lovely lady…” redux, but it could just be fumes from the can of spray tan I keep on my desk “for inspiration.” I never know. What I do know, thanks to Twitter, is that the artist formerly known as Tom Bergeron has taken on a new identity: Prince Sparkle!