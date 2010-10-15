'Hangover 2' without Heather Graham... yeah, we're okay with that

Heather Graham will not return for The Hangover 2, a rep for Warner Bros. confirms. E!’s Online‘s Marc Malkin first reported the news, with a statement from a studio rep explaining that the story that takes Bradley Cooper’s Phil, Zach Galifianakis’ Alan, and Ed Helms’ Stu to Bangkok simply doesn’t allow room for her character, the Las Vegas stripper Stu married, to enter the picture. Even if you’re not a Graham fan, you have to admit she was great in the first film — but I don’t think anyone will be too upset over this. If there was ever a movie that doesn’t need the old ball and chain attached to it, it’s the Hangover sequel. As director Todd Phillips told EW last November while side-stepping a question about the film’s plot, “What people loved about The Hangover was not Las Vegas or the bachelor party but these three characters. I think you can take those characters and put them in other situations, and you don’t need the sell of Vegas and a bachelor party and all that other stuff.” (Still, Bangkok is a nice touch.)