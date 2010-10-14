Tremendously clever fun, Masterpiece Mystery! presents the first of three modernizations of the Sherlock Holmes tales. Set in contemporary London, this Sherlock (Atonement‘s Benedict Cumberbatch) texts, blogs, and solves mysteries, with the help of his Watson (Martin Freeman from the U.K. version of The Office). The initial case, “A Study in Pink,” follows Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s first Holmes adventure (A Study in Scarlet). I’ve deduced your suspicion: I too was leery of a contemporary Holmes, but trust me. This one is done so well, you’ll think you’re rereading the books—on your smartphone, perhaps. A