Jennifer Morrison looks extremely adorable on 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother type TV Show network CBS Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Image Credit: Monty Brinton/CBSOh holy cats, Jennifer Morrison and Josh Radnor look so damn cute in this promo shot for an upcoming ep of How I Met Your Mother. Morrison’s Zooey makes her first appearance in next week’s episode, “Architecture of Destruction,” as an activist who’s trying to preserve the old building Ted wants to tear down to build his Goliath National Bank HQ. Drams!

It’s time to root for Ted, you guys. Sure, he’s been a douchelord in the past, and yeah, he’s a crazy person on the bus sometimes, but his character has always been really good at being in lerrrrve.

What have you thought of this season of Mother so far, PopWatchers? It’s been a little slow for me, but I’m extremely optimistic about this development. You?