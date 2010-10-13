'Breaking Dawn' announces more new cast members

The cast of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn continues to fill out. Summit Entertainment today announced that Tracey Heggins (Chains) and Judi Shekoni (Private Moments) have been cast as Senna and Zafrina, descendants of the ancient Amazon tribe. Additionally, Omar Metwally (Munich), Andrea Gabriel (Lost), Rami Malek (Night at the Museum), and Angela Sarafyan (Love Hurts) are set as members of the Egyptian Coven, and Marlane Barnes (The Tree of Life) joins newcomers Lisa Howard and Patrick Brennan as members of the Irish Coven.