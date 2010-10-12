David Arquette talks to Howard Stern about Courteney Cox, sleeping with another woman

Archana Ram
October 12, 2010 at 04:44 PM EDT

Last night, after news broke that Courteney Cox and David Arquette had split, the pair released a classy statement about how they were ultimately best friends who were committed to being responsible parents to their daughter, Coco. How things have changed! This morning, Arquette opted to throw class out the window when he appeared on Howard Stern to talk about his relationship with Cox.

In the interview, Arquette tells Stern that the couple had not not been intimate for four months and openly admits to having sex with another woman, once — maybe even twice.

Calls to Arquette’s rep were not immediately answered, but airing out your dirty laundry on national radio — and on Howard Stern no less? What do you guys think of Arquette’s comments? Shocking? Ballsy? Both?

Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now