David Arquette talks to Howard Stern about Courteney Cox, sleeping with another woman

Last night, after news broke that Courteney Cox and David Arquette had split, the pair released a classy statement about how they were ultimately best friends who were committed to being responsible parents to their daughter, Coco. How things have changed! This morning, Arquette opted to throw class out the window when he appeared on Howard Stern to talk about his relationship with Cox.

In the interview, Arquette tells Stern that the couple had not not been intimate for four months and openly admits to having sex with another woman, once — maybe even twice.

Calls to Arquette’s rep were not immediately answered, but airing out your dirty laundry on national radio — and on Howard Stern no less? What do you guys think of Arquette’s comments? Shocking? Ballsy? Both?

