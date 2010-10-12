Clint Eastwood lands Leo DiCaprio as Hoover; shoots down Joaquin Phoenix reports
Clint Eastwood confirmed to Reuters that Leonardo DiCaprio will play J. Edgar Hoover in his biopic of the powerful FBI director. But the 80-year-old director shot down reports that Joaquin Phoenix would be cast as Hoover’s lieutenant — and reputed lover — Clyde Tolson. “No. I don’t know where that came from,” Eastwood said. “Didn’t [Phoenix] become a rapper?”
