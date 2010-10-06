'Glee' cast breezes past Beatles' 'Billboard' record

Image Credit: Miranda Penn Turin/FoxThe cast of Fox’s Glee is officially bigger than the Beatles. That’s per Billboard, which notes that the TV cast will score six new entries on this week’s Hot 100 singles chart, bringing their career total up to 75 charting singles. The Fab Four made it onto the Hot 100 a mere 71 times back in the day. Still comfortably ahead of Glee (for now) are James Brown, with 91 charting singles, and all-time record-holder Elvis Presley, with 108.

Cynical types might observe that by sending all those cover versions to iTunes after each show airs, Glee has already released more “singles” than the Beatles did in their entire career. Also, it’s hard to compare the the many actor/singers who make up the Glee cast to a discrete band or solo artist like the Beatles or Elvis.

Still, numbers don’t lie, so let’s be happy for the Glee gang. What do you think of their latest chart accomplishment? Let us know in the comments.

(Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix.)

More on The Music Mix:

Kenny Chesney tops the ‘Billboard’ 200 album sales chart

Justin Bieber: Has he Punk’d us with his entire career?

Pink unveils new song for greatest hits collection

Taylor Swift releases ‘Speak Now’ single: Like it?

Kanye West announces album title: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy