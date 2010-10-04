ABC Family cancels 'Huge': Are you sad to see it go?

Prepare yourselves for a, yes, huge disappointment: News broke today that ABC Family has axed Huge , the series following teens sent to a summer weight-loss camp, after just one season. The drama was a victim to declining ratings, especially when compared to the success of the network’s other summer launches, Melissa & Joey and Pretty Little Liars .

In a statement to EW, the show’s creators, mother-daughter team Winnie Holzman and Savannah Dooley, said: “First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who embraced Huge and supported it. While it’s disappointing not to be able to go forward with the characters we love so much and had so many plans for, we’re deeply grateful to have had this opportunity. Our goal was and is to create TV of depth and complexity that inspires people to think and feel. We believe we accomplished that with Huge and we can’t wait to do it again.”