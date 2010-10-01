'My Generation' gets the ax at ABC
Image Credit: Bob D’Amico/ABCAn angsty new drama at ABC became the second casuality of the 2010-11 TV season today. ABC has confirmed that it put the kibosh on My Generation, an ensemble series about a group of youths who attended a suburban high school together. The drama attracted 5.17 million viewers when it premiered a week ago but dropped to 3.82 million on Thursday.
The network also stopped production on future episodes. For now, it’s unclear how ABC will fill the timeslot.
Earlier this week, Fox’s Lone Star became the first show to get the ax this season. Viewership sank to 3.2 million during its second outing.
