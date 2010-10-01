Update: Injured 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco returning to work!

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Three weeks after breaking her leg in a horseback-riding mishap, Big Bang Theory leading lady Kaley Cuoco is getting ready to head back to work.

Cuoco—who ended up missing only two episodes—is scheduled to report back to the set of her CBS hitcom the week of Oct. 11.

It goes without saying that producers will be incorporating her injury into Penny’s storyline, but how? My guess: Penny slipped on a piece of Ultimate Red Velvet Cheesecake at work. Run with it, Bill Prady.