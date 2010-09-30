This week's cover: Justin Timberlake and the stars of 'The Social Network'

The Social Network type Movie

Two great covers this week — one featuring uber-entertainer Justin Timberlake, and one featuring Timberlake alongside his Social Network costars Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield. No matter which you receive, you’ll get exclusive news about both the pop star (who plays real-life entrepreneur Sean Parker) and a movie that’s already a frontrunner for a Best Picture at next year’s Academy Awards.

In a frank interview, Timberlake talks about coping with the pressures of the music industry and his choice to focus on his movie career for the time being:

EW: Are there people you work with who are telling you that you should put another record out sooner rather than later?

Timberlake: …Does a painter make a painting because he has to make it by December 21st? No, he doesn’t. It happens when it pours out of him. That’s how music is for me….

Do you think it’s dangerous to wait so long? Christina Aguilera waited four years between albums, and her fans don’t seem to care about her right now.

If you’re asking me, no. I never stop making music. I don’t know what else to tell you, except that I just don’t know [in] what capacity I want to be involved anymore.

That sounds very final.

Timberlake: No. All I’m saying is, in very simple terms, I’ll know when I know. And until I know, I don’t know.

In the meantime, Timberlake was as dedicated to making The Social Network as his costars, all of whom invested themselves deeply in their roles. Jesse Eisenberg, who plays Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, admits that during filming, he sometimes felt like everyone was ganging up on him. “I had the unique job on set of being the only one to defend my character,” says the 27 year-old actor. “Even though he does some things that hurt other characters, I could only view him as sympathetic. I developed a great affection for him.”

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) had misgivings about turning the real-life Zuckerberg into a big-screen antihero. But ultimately, he knew the story was just too good to pass up. “It’s not my job to help [Mark’s] image,” he says. “I’m not his press rep or his rabbi.” Still, Sorkin has no ill will toward the Facebook CEO. In fact, he’d love to take him out for a drink. “I know Mark’s got to have an Aaron Sorkin dartboard someplace. So I feel bad,” he sighs. “I — I wanna buy him a beer.”

For more on Timberlake and the making of The Social Network, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands Oct. 1. You can watch part 1 of Dave Karger’s video chat with the stars and Sorkin below.

