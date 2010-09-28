'The Bold and the Beautiful' casts Brenchel from 'Big Brother 12'

The latest Big Brother showmance will follow in the footsteps of Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd by making its debut in CBS daytime next month: Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, a.k.a. Brenchel, will appear in two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on Oct. 25 and 26. Reilly will play a waitress and Villegas, a bartender in a scene with Hope (Kim Matula), Liam (Scott Clifton), Bill (Don Diamont), Katie (Heather Tom), and Amber (Adrienne Frantz).

Reached by EW, Reilly acknowledged that the role wasn’t much of a stretch — she worked as a VIP waitress in Las Vegas, after all, before joining Big Brother this summer. But the gig represented the opportunity of a lifetime because she’s been a longtime fan of the show. But enough about the soap cameo: Has she followed through with her plans and actually moved to Los Angeles to be with her man? “I’m in the process! I’m going to make it happen!” she told EW. She’ll miss Sin City, though — especially the folks who were nothing like BB 12’s Ragan and actually liked being around her. “Oh my gosh, everyone has been so supportive. I was shocked. Everyone hated me in the house and I was convinced everyone in America hated me. But coming back to Vegas, everyone was so welcoming and supportive.”