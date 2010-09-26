Steve Burke to replace Jeff Zucker as CEO of NBC Universal

Comcast and General Electric announced today that Chief Operating Officer Steve Burke will become the chief executive officer of NBC Universal upon the close of Comcast’s purchase of the media company from GE. Burke, 52, will take over for NBC Universal President and CEO Jeff Zucker, who will continue to serve in his position until the close of the deal.

“Steve Burke is an experienced, talented and visionary leader with over 25 years in the media and entertainment industry,” said Comcast Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Roberts in a statement. ” Steve is one of the most well-respected executives in the industry, and I am confident that he will lead NBCU forward to a new era of growth.”