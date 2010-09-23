Terry O'Quinn and Michael Emerson will reunite in a J.J. Abrams show

Image Credit: ario Perez/ABC Record 20852039NBC has snapped up the rights to J.J. Abrams’ new series staring Lost alums Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson. Good gravy. The show, once titled Odd Jobs, follows two former black-ops cops. As long as they can work in some kind of guest appearance for Josh Holloway and Ken Leung, I can die happy.

Just kidding, I’ll never die. The idea of a Locke/Ben reunion is certainly thrilling, but when I want to see O’Quinn be sage and rugged, or Emerson be chilling and evil, I can watch Lost. In fact, I did watch Lost, for six long years, and even as a superfan, I’m not in the market for a redux. My sincere hope for this show is that it’s funny. Really funny. Smart, wry, and that these two dudes just looooove cracking each other up. I want the tonal opposite of Lost. I would like to be in on their jokes, for example.