'Grey's Anatomy' is back tonight, and I can't wait

By Margaret Lyons
Updated July 29, 2020 at 07:04 PM EDT
Advertisement
Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC

Grey's Anatomy

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

I think I’m ready to love Grey’s Anatomy again. I can’t believe it myself! I got show-divorced from Grey’s right around the dark Gizzie times, and hadn’t really looked back — until I caved and watched last season’s finale. And then I watched all of last season, and now I’m sucked back in, and I seriously cannot wait for tonight. So much aftermath to wade through!

Here’s hoping Sarah Drew’s April works her way into the Seattle Grace in-crowd this season; Shonda Rhimes herself told our own Michael Ausiello that the April (and Jackson) “have really been folded into the group,” and I’m curious to see how that plays out. Certainly the big story is going to be Derek’s recovery, but I’m almost more invested in Alex’s — dude needs a dawn-of-a-new-day kind of restart. Maybe this is his chance?

Let’s hear it, PopWatchers: Are you more invested in Meredith’s post-shooting storyline, or Cristina’s? How do you think Bailey’s handling everything? And what of Callie, Arizona, Marc, and Lexie?

Read more:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ recap: Shots fired

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ finale: Remember where it all began…

Exclusive: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ boss answers your burning season finale questions

Episode Recaps

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes' hospital melodrama.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 16
rating
  • TV-14
genre
creator
  • Shonda Rhimes
network
  • ABC
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com