Bruno Mars lands at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, while Rihanna leaps into top 10

Though his week started off rough, Bruno Mars‘ Thursday is a bright one. Today the singer/producer’s “Just the Way You Are” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Eminem’s Rihanna-assisted “Love the Way You Lie” comes in at No. 2. As expected, Rihanna‘s first single from her upcoming Loud album, “Only Girl (In the World),” hurdles up 72 spots to No. 3 this week.

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” held the No. 1 spot for the last two weeks, but it falls back three spots to No. 4. Usher‘s “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” moves to No. 5. And Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” falls two spots to No. 6. “I Like It,” by Enrique Iglesias, also drops two to No. 7. Nelly’s “Just A Dream” moves back a rung to No. 8. “Club Can’t Handle Me,” by Flo Rida, holds at No. 9. Far East Movement makes its top 10 debut, as their “Like A G6” with Cataracs & Dev rounds out the set.

What songs in the top 10 do you love the most? Who do you think will be No. 1 next week? Let us know.

(Follow the Music Mix on Twitter: @EWMusicMix.)

More on the Music Mix: