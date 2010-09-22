'Law and Order: Criminal Intent' brings back Vincent D'Onofrio for one last kookball season

The Show That Will Not Die will live again! As EW’s Michael Ausiello announced, Law & Order: Criminal Intent will return for a victory-lap tenth season, with original star Vincent D’Onofrio blessing the world with more method-acting madness as Detective Bobby Goren. It’s only for eight episodes, and it’s almost certainly the last season, but let’s be honest, PopWatchers, this is great news. Incredible news. It’s like Christmas came early, and Santa Claus was a stubbly crazy-eyed mess, and Rudolph murdered all the other reindeer in a really pathologically-disturbing way, and Kathryn Erbe stood in the corner looking bemused. Criminal Intent will be back, and all is right with the world.

I’m still sad that Jeff Goldblum won’t be back. He brought a light touch to the show, as if he had just wandered onto the set of a darkly realistic cop show and thought it was the funniest thing ever. Goldblum was sort of like the kid in Last Action Hero — a little bit above all the action — whereas D’Onofrio is more like Arnold Schwarzenegger. I couldn’t be happier that the mercurial star is back for more, though I’m intrigued to see how they bring Goren back into the fold after he was fired from the Major Case squad. Here’s hoping Erbe is along for the ride, and that the CI writers can figure out eight incredible crime scenes for D’Onofrio to caress with his his latex-gloved hands.