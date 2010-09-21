'The Walking Dead': AMC unveils poster for new zombie show

When I recently spoke with Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, the Brit actor said one of the oddest things about working on the AMC zombie show was having to describe to the folks back in the U.K. how he was spending his days. “I was emailing home,” he told me, “and I said, ‘Well, today, I’m riding into an apocalyptic vision of Atlanta on a horse called Blade, wearing cowboy boots and a stetson, and I’ve got a bag of guns strapped to my back.’ That was my day at the office!”

And, as you can see to the left, that is also the image AMC has chosen to feature on the new poster for its undead saga, which debuts Oct. 31 with a 90-minute episode directed by Shawshank Redemption auteur — and longtime zombie nut — Frank Darabont.

Are you excited for the debut of The Walking Dead? What do you think of the poster? And of the Walking Dead trailer, which you can watch after the jump?

Read more:

Watch AMC’s super spooky ‘Walking Dead’ trailer!

‘The Walking Dead’: Frank Darabont wants to make zombie TV for 20 years