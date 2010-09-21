'Bones': Warming up to the 'Jersey Shore'-inspired episode?

Image Credit: Richard Foreman/FoxNews of Bones doing a Jersey Shore-inspired episode this fall was met with mixed reaction, even though exec producer Stephen Nathan made a pretty convincing argument to EW’s Michael Ausiello why even viewers who despise the MTV reality show should be entertained: “It will do what many people in America would like to see themselves — which is one of those people dead.” After watching Emily Deschanel’s chat with Access Hollywood (below), I’m on board. She confirms that Antonio Sabato Jr. will guest in the episode. (I was recently reminded of his dimples on an episode of TNT’s Rizzoli and Isles, when he guested as a male nurse too nice for Angie Harmon’s cop character to date) And though we’ve already heard that forensic anthropologist Brennan will be an expert on guidos and guidettes, Deschanel explains why — and it makes total, hilarious sense: “She watched what she thought was a documentary on television, which was obviously one of those reality shows that we’ve all seen or have avoided, either way. So it’s kind of funny: You don’t expect her to know about any of these things, but she kind of treats it as an anthropological study of cultures.”