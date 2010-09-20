Scoop: Three networks vying for Terry O'Quinn/Michael Emerson TV comeback

Image Credit: Mario Perez/ABCNo surprise here: A well-placed source tells me that three different networks are gunning for a potential new J.J. Abrams-produced series that would find former Lost stars Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson playing a pair of black ops agents.

As first reported by NYMag.com, the project—tentatively titled Odd Jobs—is being written by Abrams’ former Alias cohorts Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

Rumors of an O’Quinn/Emerson series have been kicking around for months. At the Emmys, O’Quinn played coy when asked about a Ben/Locke show. “I’ve got some plans, [and] I hope it includes Michael Emerson,” he teased.

Over and above this show, it’s shaping up to be a busy development season for Bad Robot boss Abrams. He also has an Alcatraz-set drama set up at Fox and a crime-thriller penned by Jonah Nolan, brother and frequent collaborator of The Dark Knight/Inception auteur Christopher Nolan, in the works at CBS.