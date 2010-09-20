Lunchtime Poll: Why is Shiloh cooler than you?
Image Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.comWe are not typically in the habit of posting pics of celebrity munchkins, but this one of Shiloh has sent me over the edge. It sets in stone something I’ve suspected for a few months but have been embarrassed to bring up: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is so much cooler than me. Than you. Than all of us.
Look at her boots! Her Yo, Gabba Gabba! backpack! That prop that looks like a medical walking stick but is actually a wooden sword she picked out from a souvenir shop at the Budapest airport!
It’s official. I don’t know why any of us even bother.
